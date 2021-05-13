Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene Sells 7,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 9,750,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,685. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

