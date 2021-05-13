Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.37. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

