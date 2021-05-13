Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $28.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

UNVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

