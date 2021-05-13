Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. Upwork has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 205,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.