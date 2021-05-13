Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne Sells 2,261 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -433.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

