Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

