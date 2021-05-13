US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

