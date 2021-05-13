US Bancorp DE Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

