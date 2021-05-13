US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $698,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in StoneCo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.