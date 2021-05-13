US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 5,187.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. HSBC lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of GGB opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

