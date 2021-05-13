US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $918,770. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.