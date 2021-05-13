US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on USFD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.