US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on USFD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
NYSE:USFD opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
