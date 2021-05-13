Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $20.69. Vale shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 353,430 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Vale alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,081 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.