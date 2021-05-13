Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

