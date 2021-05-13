Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

