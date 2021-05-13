Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

