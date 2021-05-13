Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $829,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

