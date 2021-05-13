Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

LIN opened at $293.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

