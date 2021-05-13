Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $30.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

