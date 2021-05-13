Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

