Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

