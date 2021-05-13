Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $188.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

