Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $210.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

