Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 13.3%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €0.16 ($0.18) and last traded at €0.16 ($0.18). Approximately 30,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of $4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

