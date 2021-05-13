Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Wednesday. Varta has a 52 week low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €122.14 and its 200-day moving average is €121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

