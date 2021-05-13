Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

TSE VCM opened at C$14.70 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$9.75 and a one year high of C$15.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

