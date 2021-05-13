Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

VEC stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

