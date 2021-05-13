Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

