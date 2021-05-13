Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $39,716,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

