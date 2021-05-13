VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

VER opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

