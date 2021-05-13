Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. 2,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,272. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,859,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

