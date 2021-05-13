Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan Sells 43,238 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VZ stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

