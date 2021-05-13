Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 569 ($7.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 546.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 512.10. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

