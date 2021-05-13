VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $29.65 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $222,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.