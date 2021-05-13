Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $477.90 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,912,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,895,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000.

VT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

