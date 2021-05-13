Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $264,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $193,544,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,703 shares of company stock worth $27,716,991 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.36. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

