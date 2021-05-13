Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,636,674 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,310.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.07% of The Middleby worth $283,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $4.66 on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 2,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,887. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.