Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,967 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Everest Re Group worth $323,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RE traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.92. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.43. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

