Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $376,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $434.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

