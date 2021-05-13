Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Parker-Hannifin worth $350,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

NYSE:PH traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

