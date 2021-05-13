Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

