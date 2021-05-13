Vicus Capital Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

