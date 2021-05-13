Vicus Capital Buys 3,290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.50. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,592. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

