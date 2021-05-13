Vicus Capital Buys 5,021 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 135,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.