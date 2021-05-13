Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

