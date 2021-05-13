Vicus Capital Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

