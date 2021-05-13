Vicus Capital Sells 241 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.62. 55,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,605. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

