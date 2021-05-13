Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.17. 105,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 787,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

A number of research firms have commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of C$822.46 million and a PE ratio of 42.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

