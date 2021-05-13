Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $32.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $20.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPCE. Truist Securities started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of SPCE opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

