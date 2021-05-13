Virgin Money UK (VMUK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Virgin Money UK (LON: VMUK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/5/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2021 – Virgin Money UK had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK stock traded down GBX 4.55 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 191.90 ($2.51). 1,886,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.87. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -16.98.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

